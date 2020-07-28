Lynn Shelton, Fred Willard Get Posthumous Emmy Nominations

Lynn Shelton and Fred Willard both landed Emmy nominations posthumously when they were announced on Tuesday morning.

It marks the first Emmy nomination for Shelton, who scored a nod in the best directing for a limited series, movie or special category for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” Specifically, Shelton, who directed four episodes of the limited drama, is up for the episode “Find a Way,” the final installment of the series. “Little Fires Everywhere” got five nominations overall, including limited series and lead actress in a limited series or movie for Kerry Washington. “Little Fires Everywhere” is based on Celeste Ng’s hit novel of the same name, and also starred Reese Witherspoon.

Shelton died of a blood disorder on May 16 at the age of 54. The indie filmmaker was also known for movies like “Humpday” and “Your Sister’s Sister,” but worked extensively in television as well, directing episodes of “The Mindy Project,” “Mad Men,” “Glow” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”

It’s the fifth nomination for Willard, who’s being recognized in the guest actor in a comedy series category for his work as Frank Dunphy, the father of Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy, on “Modern Family.” Willard’s four previous nominations were all in that same category; he was also nominated in 2010 for “Modern Family,” and for three consecutive years in 2003-2005 for his role as Hank MacDougall, the father of Monica Horan’s Amy MacDougall-Barone, in “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Willard died of cardiac arrest on May 15 at the age of 86. He had previously won a Daytime Emmy in 2015 for his role in as John Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and was also nominated in 1986 for outstanding talk or service show host for “What’s Hot, What’s Not.”

