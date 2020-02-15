×

Lynn Cohen, Magda on ‘Sex and the City,’ Dies at 86

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lynn Cohen
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lynn Cohen, a veteran stage and screen actor who played Magda on “Sex and the City,” died Friday. She was 86.

Magda was Miranda Hobbe’s (Cynthia Nixon) housekeeper and eventually her nanny, and Cohen also appeared in both film adaptations of the show.

She talked to Cosmopolitan about her role in 2018. “It showed a woman of a different age who was smart as the devil, very bossy, and also understood sexuality, and they needed that. It enlarged the canvas on which they were working, that they would not have a typical old lady molding away in some retirement home somewhere, but a woman who worked, and didn’t suffer fools,” she said.

On the big screen, Cohen played Golda Meir in in Steven Spielberg’s “Munich” and Mags in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” She also appeared in “Eagle Eye,” “Across the Universe,” “Vanya on 42nd Street,” “The Station Agent,” “Walking and Talking,” “I Shot Andy Warhol” and “Manhattan Murder Mystery.”

Cohen had recurring roles on shows including “Damages,” “Nurse Jackie,” “The Affair” and “Law and Order.” She appeared on numerous series such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Chicago Med,” “Master of None” and “God Friended Me.”

On Broadway, she appeared in “Orpheus Descending” and “Ivanov,” and received Lucille Lortel and Drama League award nominations, as well as the New Dramatists’ Bowden award, the Fox Foundation’s Lilly award and the Richard Seff award from Actor’s Equity Association.

Born in Kansas City, Mo., she was already in her 60s when she began appearing on television and in films after many years working in theater.

More Film

  • Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE

    Box Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Speeding to $65 Million Opening Weekend

    “Sonic the Hedgehog” is speeding to a $65 million opening at the North American box office this President’s Day weekend, according to estimates. Paramount’s action-adventure, based on the Sega video game character, had been pegged to generate $40-45 million prior to its launch. Should estimates hold, it could break the $54 million record set last [...]

  • China Trade War Illustration Variety

    IFTA Says U.S. Should Punish China for Cheating on Film Trade Deal

    The Independent Film & Television Alliance has filed a complaint to the U.S. Trade Representative, calling for the U.S. government to keep China on its Priority Watch List and to monitor China under Section 306 of the Trade Act. The IFTA lobby group, which represents American and international independent film companies, argues that China is [...]

  • Lynn Cohen

    Lynn Cohen, Magda on 'Sex and the City,' Dies at 86

    Lynn Cohen, a veteran stage and screen actor who played Magda on “Sex and the City,” died Friday. She was 86. Magda was Miranda Hobbe’s (Cynthia Nixon) housekeeper and eventually her nanny, and Cohen also appeared in both film adaptations of the show. She talked to Cosmopolitan about her role in 2018. “It showed a [...]

  • Eddie Redmayne Jessica Chastain

    EFM: FilmNation Launching Sales on 'The Good Nurse' With Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain (EXCLUSIVE)

    FilmNation will launch international sales on “The Good Nurse,” a thriller set to star Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, at the European Film Market (EFM), Variety has learned. The film marks Tobias Lindholm’s English-language feature directing debut. The Danish filmmaker previously oversaw “A Hijacking” and “A War.” The film centers on Charlie Cullen, a nurse [...]

  • 'Exile' Review: Tense German Psychodrama Probes

    'Exile': Film Review

    There’s much talk these days of microaggressions: words and gestures of disrespect toward others, particularly those of other social groups, that betray prejudice even when everyday or unintentional. It’s a term that sounds almost scientific, though as a unit of measurement, it’s frustratingly inexact: how many microaggressions add up to plain, violent, not-so-small oppression? How [...]

  • The Cloud in Her Room

    'The Cloud In Her Room': Film Review

    When disconsolate lovers light up a post-coital cigarette amid tousled bedclothes in a French New Wave film, the source of their angsty ennui is often, in some way or other, l’amour. But if it’s Hangzhou, China, in the late 2010s, as opposed to 1960s Paris, the source of the disaffection, and therefore the poetry, is [...]

  • Noomi Rapace Thriller 'O2' Heads for

    Film News Roundup: Noomi Rapace Thriller 'O2' Heads for Berlin Film Market

    In today’s film news roundup, Noomi Rapace gets a starring role, ArcLight Cinemas hires Ted Mundorff and a “Karn Evil 9” movie is in the works. CASTING  Noomi Rapace will star in the thriller “O2,” which will launch sales next week at the European Film Market in Berlin through Wild Bunch International. Franck Khalfoun is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad