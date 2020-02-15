Lynn Cohen, Magda on ‘Sex and the City,’ Dies at 86

Lynn Cohen, a veteran stage and screen actor who played Magda on “Sex and the City,” died Friday. She was 86.

Magda was Miranda Hobbe’s (Cynthia Nixon) housekeeper and eventually her nanny, and Cohen also appeared in both film adaptations of the show.

She talked to Cosmopolitan about her role in 2018. “It showed a woman of a different age who was smart as the devil, very bossy, and also understood sexuality, and they needed that. It enlarged the canvas on which they were working, that they would not have a typical old lady molding away in some retirement home somewhere, but a woman who worked, and didn’t suffer fools,” she said.

On the big screen, Cohen played Golda Meir in in Steven Spielberg’s “Munich” and Mags in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” She also appeared in “Eagle Eye,” “Across the Universe,” “Vanya on 42nd Street,” “The Station Agent,” “Walking and Talking,” “I Shot Andy Warhol” and “Manhattan Murder Mystery.”

Cohen had recurring roles on shows including “Damages,” “Nurse Jackie,” “The Affair” and “Law and Order.” She appeared on numerous series such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Chicago Med,” “Master of None” and “God Friended Me.”

On Broadway, she appeared in “Orpheus Descending” and “Ivanov,” and received Lucille Lortel and Drama League award nominations, as well as the New Dramatists’ Bowden award, the Fox Foundation’s Lilly award and the Richard Seff award from Actor’s Equity Association.

Born in Kansas City, Mo., she was already in her 60s when she began appearing on television and in films after many years working in theater.