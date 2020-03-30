×

Lux Vide Launches Italy’s Hit Medical Drama ‘Doc’ at Virtual MipTV (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Docs Medical TV Show
CREDIT: Fabio Lovino/Courtesy Lux Vide

Italy’s Lux Vide, the production company behind “Medici” and financial thriller “Devils,” is in talks for a U.S. adaptation of their local medical drama “Doc” after its recent bow to record ratings on pubcaster Rai. The show is also set to be showcased by The Wit’s Virginia Mouselier during MipTV Online Plus.

Praised by Italian media as a mix of “Doctor House” and “The Good Doctor,” albeit with a distinctive flair, Lux’s “Doc” turns on a prominent physician who following a head injury suffers a permanent partial memory loss but still finds a new way to practice his profession.

The medical procedural, starring Luca Argentero (“Eat Pray Love”) and directed by Jan Michelini (“Devils”), bowed March 26 on Rai-1 drawing more than 7 million primetime viewers and a 26% audience share, marking the best debut of a new show in Italy this year. Though the country being on coronavirus lockdown certainly helped achieve this result, other Rai-1 shows have not been seeing much of a ratings bump.

Argentero plays Dr. Fanti, who after being shot in the head by the father of one of his patients, loses all memory of the last 12 years of his life. Stripped of years of memories, his only option not to go mad is accept starting again as a doctor at the bottom of the totem pole but enriched in his profession by a newfound empathetic connection with his patients.

Besides posing a medical challenge, each episode of “Doc” depicts a different clinical case that also delves into the patient’s private lives.

“We are confident that we have a hot format for the global market on our hands,” Lux Vide’s head of business development Marco Rosi told Variety, noting that medical dramas are a genre that when you get it right” have huge global potential.

Rosi added that procedural medical dramas are increasingly in demand from linear broadcasters for whom “appointment TV” is becoming “more important” just when it seemed streamers were set to wipe out linear TV, which is not turning out to be the case.

“Like never before international broadcasters need procedural product that will keep audiences coming back week after week,” Rosi said.

“Doc,” which will be showcased by The Wit during virtual MipTV on Wednesday, is co-produced by Lux Vide and Rai Fiction, and being sold primarily as a format by Lux in most territories.

High-end Lux Vide shows in the pipeline include Frank Spotnitz’s “Leonardo,” toplining Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci, co-produced with Rai Fiction and Sony Pictures Television. Shooting in Northern Italy of this show was halted a few weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More TV

  • Apple TV Plus Home Before Dark

    'Home Before Dark' on Apple TV Plus: TV Review

    From creators Dara Resnik and Dana Fox, and directed in part by Jon M. Chu, Apple TV Plus’ earnest series further mythologizes the compelling true story of Hilde Lysiak, a young reporter who broke a local murder case when she was 9 years old. In “Home Before Dark,” Hilde (played by “The Florida Project” breakout [...]

  • SPEARS Britney Spears performs with snake

    'Tiger King's' Doc Antle and Britney Spears Shared VMAs Stage for 'I'm a Slave 4 U' Performance

    Before “Tiger King” became a water-cooler sensation, a key character in Netflix’s bizarre true-crime documentary had his own moment in the spotlight. “Tiger King” enthusiasts discovered that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, an animal trainer who worked closely with series’ central character Joe Exotic, had a surprising connection to Britney Spears. As fate would have it, Antle [...]

  • Docs Medical TV Show

    Lux Vide Launches Italy's Hit Medical Drama 'Doc' at Virtual MipTV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s Lux Vide, the production company behind “Medici” and financial thriller “Devils,” is in talks for a U.S. adaptation of their local medical drama “Doc” after its recent bow to record ratings on pubcaster Rai. The show is also set to be showcased by The Wit’s Virginia Mouselier during MipTV Online Plus. Praised by Italian [...]

  • YOLO Crystal Fantasy

    Adult Swim Orders 'YOLO: Crystal Fantasy' From Michael Cusack (EXCLUSIVE)

    Adult Swim has picked up the animated comedy series “YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” from creator Michael Cusack, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, which will premiere later this year, follows Australian party girls Sarah and Rachel as they are looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes in the bizarre town of Wollongong. Sarah’s [...]

  • Bob Chapek Bob Iger Disney

    Bob Iger to Give Up Salary, Other Senior Disney Executives to Take Pay Cuts

    Disney has joined the list of companies implementing sizable pay cuts for senior executives amid the upheaval caused by the coronavirus crisis. Bob Iger, who shifted from chairman-CEO to executive chairman last month, has opted to forgo his salary for the year. Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger as CEO, has taken a 50% pay cut. [...]

  • TV Ratings: ‘iHeart Living Room Concert

    TV Ratings: Fox’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ Ties 'American Idol'

    Fox’s “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” which saw Elton John lead a whole chorus of famous singers in calling for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, tied “American Idol” for first place in the Sunday night TV ratings race. The concert, which featured the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey, scored a 1.3 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad