‘Lumberjanes’ Animated Adaptation in Development at HBO Max

BOOM! Studios comic “Lumberjanes,” created by Noelle Stevenson, Shannon Watters and Grace Ellis, is in the works at HBO Max as an animated series.

Comic book news site CBR.com first reported news of the television adaptation on Monday, after noting that Stevenson’s speaker bio for a Children’s Media Association panel noted that she had sold the project to the nascent WarnerMedia-owned streaming service.

According to BOOM! Studios, “Lumberjanes” is about five friends — Jo, April, Mal, Molly and Ripley — at Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types, who are “determined to have an awesome summer together…and they’re not gonna let a magical quest or an array of supernatural critters get in their way!”

Stevenson is slated to write, direct and executive produce the “Lumberjanes” feature special and series, per her bio. Known for creating and showrunning the “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” reboot for DreamWorks Animation Television, Stevenson’s credits as a writer include “Big Hero 6: The Series,” the “DuckTales” reboot, and “Wander Over Yonder.” She has also lent her voice acting talents to “She Ra and the Princesses of Power” and “Critical Role.”

Stevenson’s New York Times bestselling graphic novel “Nimona,” based on her web comic and published by HarperCollins, is currently being adapted as an animated feature film.

This particular BOOM! Studios title has landed at HBO Max, but the comic book and graphic novel publisher inked a first-look television deal with rival streamer Netflix in April to develop live-action and animated series. BOOM! and Netflix are adapting graphic novel “The Unsound” as a feature, and have previously teamed up on a graphic novel tie-in to “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” series.