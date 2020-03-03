×

Luke Mitchell Joins CW Pilot ‘Republic of Sarah’

By

TV Reporter

Actor Luke Mitchell attends the premiere of "I, Tonya" at Village East Cinema, in New YorkNY Premiere of "I, Tonya", New York, USA - 28 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Luke Mitchell has signed on to the CW pilot “Republic of Sarah,” Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced series lead Stella Baker. In the show, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence when faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Mitchell will star as Danny, Sarah’s brother. After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, Danny returns to his hometown as the harbinger of its demise. A brilliant young lawyer representing the mining company that wishes to destroy Greylock, Danny must confront his own deep emotional scars as his trip home brings him face to face with the ghosts of his past.

Mitchell previously starred in the NBC series “Blindspot” and the CBS legal drama “The Code.” He is also known for his time on the ABC-Marvel series “Agents of SHIELD.” He will also appear in the upcoming films “Black Water: Abyss” and “Without Remorse.”

He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and McMahon Management in Australia.

A previous iteration of “The Republic of Sarah” starring Sarah Drew was set up at CBS last year with a pilot order but was ultimately passed over. Jeffrey Paul King remains attached as writer and executive producer, as do executive producers Marc Web via Black Lamb and Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73. Mark Martin of Black Lamb will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce. Fulwell is currently under a deal at the studio.

