Luke Evans Joins Nicole Kidman in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ at Hulu

The cast of Hulu’s upcoming “Nine Perfect Strangers” series just keeps on getting tastier.

Luke Evans is the latest actor to sign on for the series, joining previously announced cast members Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman and Manny Jacinto.

The show, which was greenlit by Hulu in May 2019, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Evans will play one of the titular strangers.

The British actor will next appear in “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” season 2 of the TNT drama. Also on the TV front, Evans is reprising the role of Gaston for a “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series which is in development at Disney Plus. His most recent film credit was Roland Emmerich’s 2019 war movie “Midway.” He is repped by Anonymous Content and United Agents in the UK.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” reunites a large chunk of the team behind “Big Little Lies.” Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and David E. Kelley. Kelley both attached to exec produce.Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners.

Deadline was first to report the casting news.