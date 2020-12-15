Ludacris Will Visit Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ as Special Guest

Musician and actor Ludacris will visit “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” this week as part of the talk-and-satire show’s focus on Georgia.

Ludacris, who spent time growing up in Atlanta and attended Georgia State University, will appear in a segment to talk about his new charity, Kid Nation, which aims to educate with videos of children rapping positive pieces of advice. He will also call attention to his “Win a New Bronco” sweepstakes that benefits Boys & Girls Club.

“With so much going on today and with the season of giving upon us, I was thrilled to hang out with Samantha Bee, tell some jokes and promote giving back to the children this holiday season with my new children’s platform launch KidNation.com,” Ludacris said in a statement.

In addition to the visit from Ludacris, this week’s “Full Frontal’ will feature host Bee talking about why a win for Democrats in Georgia races for the U.S. Senate is critical; interviewing Democratic candidate Jon Osoff; and making the case to be cast in the next movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

“Full Frontal” largely focuses on Bee’s monologues, sketches and travels. But on occasion, the show has hosted several intriguing guests, including Sarah Paulson, President Obama, Matthew Modine, Laurie Metcalf, Rachel Platten and Mark Hamill.

“Full Frontal” airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. eastern on TBS.