Ludacris Sets Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ at Netflix

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges is turning his hand to animation.

The rapper and actor is set to create and executive produce “Karma’s World,” an animated musical kids show which just received a series order at Netflix. The order is for 40 11-minute episodes.

“Karma’s World,” which is aimed at children aged six to nine, is inspired by Bridges’ oldest daughter Karma and is described as a coming-of-age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world.

The show follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world…she wants to change the world with it!

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters. ‘Karma’s World’ is one of those legacies,” said Bridges in a statement. “I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.”

The series hails from 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment. Other than Bridges, executive producers on the project include Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris and Jennie Stacey from 9 Story Media Group. It will feature original songs tackling issues such as self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, and celebrating differences.