Lucy Liu to Star in Shana Goldberg-Meehan’s Multi-Cam Comedy Pilot at ABC

Lucy Liu has been cast in the lead role of Shana Goldberg-Meehan’s multi-camera workplace comedy pilot at ABC formerly known as “Bossy” and “Kids Matter Now.”

Liu will play Devin, described as the fierce and powerful head of Shelter, a large and successful modern furniture company. She is a force and is unfamiliar with failure. But when she adopts a baby she is ill-prepared for the task of parenting and feels at a complete loss as to how to be a mom.

In addition to starring, Liu will also serve as a producer.

The pilot was one of several that ABC pegged to shoot later in the year once production can safely resume. Most broadcast pilots this season were thrown off course due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shutdown physical production across the industry. Other pilots set to film later this year at ABC include “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal and “Home Economics” starring Topher Grace.

Should the show get picked up to series, it would mark a return to broadcast TV for Liu. She previously co-starred in the CBS drama “Elementary” for its seven-season run. Liu also previously starred in the hit Fox series “Ally McBeal.”

Most recently, she starred in the first season of the CBS All Access anthology series “Why Women Kill.” Her other TV roles include “Southland,” “Difficult People,” and “Dirty Sexy Money.”

On the feature side, Liu recently starred in the Netflix film “Set It Up.” Other film roles include “The Man with the Iron Fists,” the “Charlie’s Angels” franchise, and “Kill Bill.”

Liu has also become active as a director in recent years, helming multiple episodes of “Elementary” as well as “Luke Cage” and “Graceland” among several other shows.

She is repped by ICM, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose.

The pilot is written and executive produced by Goldberg-Meehan. Liu will produce, with Christine Gernon directing. CBS Television Studios and 20th Century Fox Television will produce.