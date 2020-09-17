‘Lucifer’ Leaps to Top of Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Rankings

The devil is in the detail when it comes to ratings, and it’s fair to say that the producers of “Lucifer” will like these details.

The Tom Ellis show has rocketed its way to the top of Nielsen’s weekly top 10 shows on streaming list, removing “The Umbrella Academy” from top spot for the first time.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. This weeks marks just the third time Nielsen has released such rankings. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own internal streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates.

Nielsen is also now including Disney Plus and Hulu, in addition to Netflix and Amazon, in its measurements. So far, only series and films available on Netflix have made the list.

Here is this week’s top 10:

“Lucifer” (75 episodes) – 1,591 minutes (millions)

“The Legend of Korra” (52 episodes) – 1,248 minutes

“The Umbrella Academy” (20 episodes) – 1,088 minutes

“The Office” (192 episodes) – 928 minutes

“Shameless” (121 episodes) – 802 minutes

“Grey’s Anatomy” (361 episodes) – 768 minutes

“Project Power” (1 episodes) – 761 minutes

“Criminal Minds” (277 episodes) – 713 minutes

“NCIS” (353 episodes) – 533 minute

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” (10 episodes) – 422 minutes

More to come…