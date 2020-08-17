What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Lucifer’ Returns on Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “Lucifer” returns for season 5 and “Love in the Time of Corona” premieres on Freeform.

“High Score,” Netflix, Wednesday

Ever wanted to hear from the computer pioneers and artists who created some of the most iconic video games of all time like Space Invaders, Final Fantasy, Street Fighter II, Mortal Kombat, and Sonic the Hedgehog? Will this is your chance with a new Netflix docuseries about the golden age of video games.

“Lucifer,” Netflix, Friday

“Lucifer” is back for more hellish adventures. The fifth season of the Tom Ellis series is being split into two lots of eight episodes, with the first batch debuting this week. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer’s twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil’s place on earth while he’s back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.

This new series which documents six fan favorite Queens and their Las Vegas residency premieres this week. With rehearsals underway, and the pressure from RuPaul to “turn it out,” the queens must create a sisterhood and rise to the occasion.

“Love in the Time of Corona,” Freeform, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, this four-part limited series stars the likes of Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, and follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine.

“The Vow,” HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

This nine-part series explores the world of the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM, talking to insiders and former members to get a nuanced look at the experiences of many of the group’s participants.