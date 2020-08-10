What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Debuts, ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Signs Off

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “Lovecraft Country” debuts on HBO and “Agents of Shield” signs off on ABC.

“Hard Knocks,” HBO, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

This year’s edition of “Hard Knocks,” much like the NFL season itself, is sure to be quite different due to coronavirus implications. Over five episodes, this season of the recurring series will look at how two Los Angeles-based NFL franchises, the Rams and the Chargers, are preparing for an unprecedented season.

“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” ABC, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

After seven seasons, “Agents of SHIELD” signs off for good this week with a two-hour series finale. Tune in to find out how Agent Coulson and co. will close out their final mission.

“Selena + Chef,” HBO Max, Thursday

Selena Gomez has apparently been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined since the coronavirus has forced millions to practice social distancing. This series is essentially a cook-along with Gomez, who will be joined by a different master chef in each episode.

“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

Based on the character he created for an NBC Sports sketch, “Ted Lasso” sees Jason Sudeikis play a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

“Lovecraft Country,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the highly-anticipated premiere of this drama based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The show follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Along the way, they will have to deal with both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft novel.