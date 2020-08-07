‘Love, Victor’ and ‘Taste the Nation’ Renewed for Second Seasons at Hulu

“Love, Victor” and “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” will be coming back for seconds.

Hulu announced at its summer TCA press tour day that both series have been picked up for season 2. The news comes less than two months after both shows debuted within a day of each other.

It also comes two days after Hulu canceled another freshman series in Zoe Kravitz rom-com “High Fidelity.” It’s particularly interesting that “High Fidelity” was given the boot and “Love, Victor” the nod, given that both shows made much-publicized moves from Disney Plus to Hulu amid a larger content shuffle between the two Disney-owned platforms.

Set in the same world as the 2018 film “Love, Simon” (which was itself inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda”) the first season of “Love, Victor” followed Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, on his journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation.

According to Hulu, season 2 will see Victor and his friends mature, and continue to build on themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating high school.

The series also stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the original film, serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Television produces the series.

Padma Lakshmi’s culinary journey across the United States will continue for 10 more episodes.

Starring and executive produced by Lakshmi, along with Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith, “Taste the Nation” explores the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have heavily shaped what American food is today.

Variety caught up with Lakshmi before “Taste the Nation” premiered to discuss her motivations behind making the critically acclaimed series.

“I wanted to go where the interesting immigrant stories are and use food as the Trojan horse to embed myself there and find out what life was like for them on a daily basis, and what their experiences were in order to demystify some of the very insular communities for the larger American public,” Lakshmi said.