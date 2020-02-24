‘Love, Simon’ Series Moves from Disney Plus to Hulu

The planned “Love, Simon” TV series is on the move.

The show was originally set to air on Disney Plus but will now launch on Hulu instead. In addition, it will now be titled “Love, Victor.” It focuses on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School — the same high school as the movie — on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.

The 10-episode first season will debut on Hulu in June, which is Pride Month. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Hulu has opened a writers’ room to begin fleshing out a potential second season. Sources also note that Disney felt many issues explored on the show, including alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not fit in with the family-friendly content on Disney Plus. Hulu, meanwhile, is home to a number of young adult shows like “PEN15” and “Looking for Alaska.”

This is not the first time a series earmarked for Disney’s young streaming service has been moved over to Hulu, with the recently-launched “High Fidelity” series starring Zoe Kravitz also being moved to Hulu before its premiere. Interestingly, both shows are based on films which were in turn based on books.

In addition to Cimino, the cast of the show also includes James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the film, executive produce the series and serve as showrunners. The film’s star, Nick Robinson, serves as narrator and executive producer. Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, and Pouya Shahbazian also executive produce. Amy York Rubin directed the first episode with her creative partner Pilar Boehm co-executive producing. Adam Londy will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce. Greg Berlanti, who directed the film, is not attached to the series due to his current overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.