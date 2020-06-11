‘Love Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed its first original scripted series, “Love Life,” for a second season.

The final four episodes of Season 1 became available on HBO Max on Thursday. Anna Kendrick starred in Season 1 of the show in addition to executive producing. Kendrick will remain onboard as an executive producer for Season 2, but the season will focus on a new lead character. Kendrick’s character, Darby, will make occasional appearances in the second season.

Season 2 will explore what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all. The series was always planned to be an anthology, and was announced as such last year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make another season of ‘Love Life’ with the amazing people at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and to have the opportunity to explore a whole new protagonist. If only as a way to continue processing our own romantic damage,” said creator, co-showrunner and executive producer Sam Boyd and co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard.

“Love Life” is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series comes from Boyd, who co-show runs with Bedard. Boyd and Bedard serve as executive producers alongside Kendrick, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante.

“We were thrilled to be the first scripted series to debut on HBO Max and now we’re doubly thrilled to be their first second season pickup,” said Feig. “Our partnership with the entire team at the network has been wonderful and we can’t wait to dive in for more. We’re loving life at HBO Max!”

The series marked the latest collaboration for Feig and Kendrick. The pair previously worked together on the 2018 film “A Simple Favor,” in which Kendrick starred and Feig directed. It was also the first starring television role of Kendrick’s career.

“Love Life” was one of the original launch titles for HBO Max when the streamer debuted in late May. It has received mixed reviews from critics, holding a 59% critical approval rating and a 79% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote, “In all, ‘Love Life’ is amply watchable, if telling a story that seems not to be demanding its own telling.”