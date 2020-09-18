TV Ratings: ‘Love Island’ Scores Season High 2 Million Viewers

“Love Island” has swapped its titular island for Las Vegas this season, and the show just scored its largest dice roll (read audience) of the season.

Episode 19 of season 2 drew a total of 2 million viewers, a 6% increase from last episode. That represents it largest tally of the season to date, narrowly beating out the premiere which drew 1.9 million. Last night’s episode scored a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49, even on the week prior. Earlier on Thursday night, “Big Brother” ticked down from last week to a 1.0 rating and 4.1 million total viewers. Despite the slight dip, those numbers were easily enough to carry it and CBS to a Thursday victory.

Over on ABC, a special episode of “Holey Moley” hit the fairway with a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million total viewers, easily beating part 1 of the post-season recap from last week. Prior to that, a “Celebrity Family Feud” replay delivered a 0.6 rating and 4.3 million viewers, which was technically the largest audience of the night. A “Match Game” rerun rounded things off with a 0.4 and 2.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC aired back to back reruns of Canadian acquisition “Transplant,” the first of which scored a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million viewers, and the latter a 0.2 and 2.1 million. Following that, a “Law & Order: SVU” rerun came in with a 0.3 and 1.8 million viewers.

A new episode of “Mysteries Decoded” scored a 0.1 rating and 740,000 viewers for the CW, followed by a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay with the same rating and just under 700,000 viewers.

Fox aired replays of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” and “The Masked Singer.” The former came in at a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers, the latter at a 0.3 and 1.2 million.