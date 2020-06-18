‘Love Is Blind’ Showrunner Sam Dean Inks Overall Deal With HBO Max

The showrunner of one of Netflix’s breakthrough shows “Love Is Blind” has signed an overall deal with one of its streaming rivals.

Sam Dean, who recently wrapped production on HBO Max’s unscripted series “12 Dates of Christmas,” has inked a two-year overall deal with the WarnerMedia streamer.

In addition to Dean’s future assignments as a showrunner for HBO Max projects, Dean’s deal includes first-look rights on all her owned or controlled concepts for unscripted programming across all platforms.

“Sam is an outstanding unscripted storyteller and a top-tier showrunner,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max. “After working with Sam on our reality rom-com, ’12 Dates of Christmas,’ it was clear that her ability to tell stories with heart, humor, and a wink to the audience made her a perfect fit for HBO Max. We count ourselves lucky to be in business with a producer of her caliber.”

Prior to joining HBO Max, Dean was an executive producer at Kinetic Content, where she ran multiple shows including “Love Is Blind,” ABC’s “The Taste,” and “Married at First Sight” and various spinoffs within that franchise.

“I am really looking forward to working with HBO Max; it’s a new and ambitious platform with an unlimited appetite to create fresh and innovative content, yet it also brings with it Warner Media’s history of excellence that has continually kept them at the forefront of creativity and storytelling. It’s a great time to get involved as an unscripted producer. I feel blessed to be joining an incredibly strong and talented team, who I admire greatly and have loved collaborating with on ’12 Dates of Christmas.’ I am excited to get started on new projects,” said Dean.

Dean is represented by Alex Davis, Esq. from TheHollywoodLawyer.com