Quarantine Romance Series ‘Love in the Time of Corona’ Ordered at Freeform

It seemed only a matter of time until someone created a series about romance during the coronavirus, and that time is already here.

Freeform has ordered a four-part limited series titled “Love in the Time of Corona,” which the Disney-owned network is hoping to debut in August. The show hails from “Good Trouble” executive producers Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani, as well as Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger.

This series is described as a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection amid social distancing. It will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex.

The show will be filmed remotely, using the actors’ real living spaces as the backdrop to for story.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform. “Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform.”

“Love in the Time of Corona” represents the second recently-ordered show set during quarantine, following Netflix’s “Social Distance” anthology from “Orange is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan.

“Love is a basic and central need,” added Johnson. “Finding it in the time of Corona may pose unique challenges, but it won’t stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness.”