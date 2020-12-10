‘Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked’ Special to Premiere in January (EXCLUSIVE)

VH1 will premiere a “Love & Hip Hop” reunion special entitled “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked” on Jan. 4, Variety has learned exclusively.

The virtual reunion, the first of a four-part special, marks the franchise’s first event featuring cast members from all four filming locations: New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami. It will air at 8 p.m.

Kendall Kyndall is set to host the special, which will feature Mendeecees’ first reunion with Yandy Smith-Harris since being released fro prison, as well as never-before-seen casting footage and reflections on unforgettable trips and unresolved drama. The latter includes updates from Ray J and Princess Love, who will appear together to discuss their current relationship status, as well as Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels opening up about their own struggles.

Amara La Negra, Cyn Santana, Jonathan Fernandez, Karlie Redd, Mendeecees, Bambi, Bobby Lytes, Cyn Santana, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, Mami Ana, Momma Dee, Rasheeda Frost, Rich Dollaz, Scrappy, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy and Yung Joc are also scheduled to appear.

Since premiering the New York-based reality show in 2011, the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise has offered insight into the lives of creators in the world of hip hop and R&B. The series can also be credited for helping boost the career of past cast members like Cardi B, who was introduced into the original series in 2015.

With the special, audiences will receive new content “Love & Hip Hop” for the first time since the Season 9 finale of the Atlanta series aired May 11 of this year. The season ended with an episode addressing the topic of COVID-19’s rapid spread throughout Atlanta, a reality that ultimately cut the season short.

The “Love & Hip Hop” franchise is expected to return with new seasons and specials throughout 2021, following down-time caused by coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked” is produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang and Marta Ravin from Monami Productions.