×

Louisa Compton Takes Over as Channel 4 News Boss

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Channel 4 Studios in LondonChannel 4 Studios, London, UK - 10 May 2016The broadcaster published it's annual report today, reporting record revenues of £979 million in 2015.
CREDIT: Tom Nicholson/Lnp/Shutterstock

Louisa Compton will be the new head of news and current affairs at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, replacing Dorothy Byrne who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

Compton will be responsible for overseeing Channel 4’s news and current affairs programming as well as sport. Head of sport Pete Andrews will report to Compton.

Byrne will remain at Channel 4 for a year in the specially created role of editor at large.

Compton joined Channel 4 in 2018 as commissioning editor for news and current affairs. She has overseen “Dispatches” and was responsible for coverage of the 2019 U.K. general elections. In recent weeks she has been leading the current affairs department’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, commissioning several quick turnaround programs.

Prior to joining Channel 4, Compton was responsible for launching the BAFTA and RTS award-winning “Victoria Derbyshire” BBC TV program, and has had stints in radio.

Ian Katz, director of programs, said: “Dorothy Byrne is a very hard act to follow but if anyone is equipped to, its Louisa. She has a remarkable combination of news experience, eye for a story and creative flair that won her multiple awards as a program editor and has helped her make ‘Dispatches’ the hardest hitting current affairs program in Britain.”

Compton said: “﻿﻿I’m thrilled to be taking on this role at a time when news and current affairs has never been more important or relevant to people’s lives. Channel 4 has an unrivalled record of award-winning, agenda-setting journalism and I look forward to continuing that legacy and working with such talented journalists and filmmakers who contribute to our output.”

Compton will take up her new role on May 1.

More TV

  • David Spade is Working Hard to

    David Spade is Working Hard to Keep Lights On at 'Lights Out'

    David Spade was already working furiously on his Comedy Central late-night program, “Lights Out.” But nothing like this. Since the spread of coronavirus has shut down traditional production of the nation’s late night shows, Spade is toiling harder than ever to keep the program in the public eye with a series of “Live From The [...]

  • Channel 4 Studios in LondonChannel 4

    Louisa Compton Takes Over as Channel 4 News Boss

    Louisa Compton will be the new head of news and current affairs at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, replacing Dorothy Byrne who stepped down from the role earlier this month. Compton will be responsible for overseeing Channel 4’s news and current affairs programming as well as sport. Head of sport Pete Andrews will report to Compton. [...]

  • THE-TURNCOAT

    Beta Film Sells Dreamtool’s ‘The Turncoat’ to Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Set to air in April on Germany’s ARD, Beta Film has sold Dreamtool series “The Turncoat” throughout Scandinavia to public broadcasters NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark and YLE in Finland. Negotiations are underway in the U.K. and U.S. Directed by Florian Gallenberger who co-wrote with Bernd Lange (“Criminal: Germany”), the four-hour [...]

  • Submarine

    The Mediapro Studio, Globo Team on ‘Submarine’

    MADRID —  Continuing its burgeoning line in action thrillers of substance – following South Pole crime thriller “The Head”-  The Mediapro Studio (“The New Pope”) is teaming with Globo Studios to produce “Submarine,” described by the partners as a “complex political criminal thriller.” Budgeted at a provisional €1.5 million ($1.7 million) per episode – high-end [...]

  • 20190702_788LCDP_S4_tamaraarranz_DSC_9303.nef

    Spanish TV Industry Adjusts to Harsh Realities of the Coronavirus Crisis

    The Spanish TV industry has been shaken by the dramatic impact of the coronavirus crisis, but it is fighting back. Industry players have reacted fast, pushing forward with development, post-production and other business activities using online tools, and with the expectation of supporting funds from both public and private initiatives that will mitigate the effects [...]

  • THE HEAD

    Spanish Shows on the Virtual Market

    MADRID — As the world’s international TV distribution goes virtual, these are a pick of Spanish TV shows – at project stage, in production or completed, and mostly drama series – being brought onto the market, or available for partnering for production or straight acquisition: 24 LAND (Ficción Producciones, Ukbar Filmes) A Spain-Portugal co-production from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad