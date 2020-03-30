Louisa Compton Takes Over as Channel 4 News Boss

Louisa Compton will be the new head of news and current affairs at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, replacing Dorothy Byrne who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

Compton will be responsible for overseeing Channel 4’s news and current affairs programming as well as sport. Head of sport Pete Andrews will report to Compton.

Byrne will remain at Channel 4 for a year in the specially created role of editor at large.

Compton joined Channel 4 in 2018 as commissioning editor for news and current affairs. She has overseen “Dispatches” and was responsible for coverage of the 2019 U.K. general elections. In recent weeks she has been leading the current affairs department’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, commissioning several quick turnaround programs.

Prior to joining Channel 4, Compton was responsible for launching the BAFTA and RTS award-winning “Victoria Derbyshire” BBC TV program, and has had stints in radio.

Ian Katz, director of programs, said: “Dorothy Byrne is a very hard act to follow but if anyone is equipped to, its Louisa. She has a remarkable combination of news experience, eye for a story and creative flair that won her multiple awards as a program editor and has helped her make ‘Dispatches’ the hardest hitting current affairs program in Britain.”

Compton said: “﻿﻿I’m thrilled to be taking on this role at a time when news and current affairs has never been more important or relevant to people’s lives. Channel 4 has an unrivalled record of award-winning, agenda-setting journalism and I look forward to continuing that legacy and working with such talented journalists and filmmakers who contribute to our output.”

Compton will take up her new role on May 1.