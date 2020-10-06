Shannon Tindle, Peter Ramsey to Adapt William Joyce’s ‘Ollie’s Odyssey’ for Netflix

A television adaptation of the William Joyce children’s book “Ollie’s Odyssey” is headed to Netflix.

“Lost Ollie” is “the story of a lost toy, searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend,” per the streamer. Creator Shannon Tindle of “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Coraline” is adapting the Joyce book into four 45-minute episodes, which will be directed by “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” director Peter Ramsey.

Ramsey has previously adapted another Joyce book, “The Guardians of Childhood,” into the 2012 animated feature film “Rise of the Guardians.”

Tindle and Ramsey will both executive produce the series. Shawn Levy Josh Barry will exec produce for 21 Laps Entertainment, with Emily Morris as co-executive producer. Also exec producing are Flight School Studio chief creative officer Brandon Oldenburg and Lampton Enochs.

Industrial Light & Magic is slated to create CGI characters, including the titular Ollie, for the series.

Netflix director of young adult and family series Teddy Biaselli wrote in a Netflix blog post that the series has been in the works for four years, and was one of the first projects he bought upon joining the streaming platform “because I saw in it the universal story of loss that all of us, no matter how old, could relate to.”

“‘Lost Ollie’ is truly an odyssey about two friends trying to reunite in the face of all the dangers that childhood can throw at them,” he added. “I love this show because it taps into that well of emotion we all feel when we lose something or someone important to us, and the courage we have to find in ourselves to get it back, or to move on.”