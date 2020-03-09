×

‘Lost in Space’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

LOST IN SPACE
CREDIT: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Lost in Space” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix, which will also be the show’s last. In addition, Netflix has announced that series showrunner Zack Estrin has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer to produce new series.

The news comes under three months since the launch of Season 2, which debuted on Dec. 24. Season 3 of “Lost in Space” is expected to debut in 2021, with the show having launched originally in April 2018.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of ‘Lost In Space’ is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

The series is a reboot of the classic 1960’s science fiction series of the same name. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

The show stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey. Estrin executive produces along with Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless. Legendary Television produces.

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” said Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming ‘Lost in Space,’ which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

The original “Lost in Space,” created by Irwin Allen, aired for three seasons, from 1965 to 1968 on CBS. The original also spawned a 1998 feature film starring William Hurt, Gary Oldman, Matt LeBlanc, Heather Graham and Mimi Rogers.

