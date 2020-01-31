‘Lost Boys’ Reboot Gets Second CW Pilot Order

The CW has ordered two more pilots for the 2020-2021 season, including a second formal order for a series reboot of the 1987 film “The Lost Boys.”

The network had previously ordered a “Lost Boys” pilot last season before ultimately passing. The network remained high on the project, however, and decided to redevelop it. In the new version, when a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.

None of the cast members from the first pilot are attached to the new version. Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas are credited as writers and executive producers on the new pilot, with Marcos Siega attached to direct and executive produce. Thomas will executive produce under his Spondoolie Productions banner along with Dan Etheridge. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television will also executive produce. Rebecca Franko of Spondoolie and Juliana Janes of Gulfstream will produce. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Spondoolie and Gulfstream are under overall deals.

The second pilot order is for the drama “Maverick.” The series is set in present day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule. The President’s daughter – raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent – has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year.

Merigan Mulhern is the writer and co-executive producer on the pilot. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire will executive produce along with Warren Hsu Leonard. CBS Television Studios, where Fake Empire has an overall deal, is producing.

On Thursday, The CW ordered pilots for a reboot of “Kung Fu” and a retooled version of “Republic of Sarah,” which has previously been set up at CBS. The network previously ordered backdoor pilots for both an “Arrow” spinoff about the Canaries and a prequel to “The 100.” The CW also gave series orders to a “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot starring Jared Padalecki and to “Superman & Lois” starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.