×

‘Lost Boys’ Pilot at CW Casts Lincoln Younes in Kiefer Sutherland Role

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lincoln Younes
CREDIT: Beau Grealy

The CW’s revamped (get it?) “Lost Boys” pilot has cast one of its lead roles.

Lincoln Younes has been cast in the series as Benjamin, the charismatic leader of the gang of vampires in a seemingly idyllic North Carolina seaside town. Younes’ role is most similar to the role of David in the 1987 film version of “The Lost Boys,” who was played by Kiefer Sutherland.

Younes most recently starred in the ABC drama series “Grand Hotel.” He is also known for starring in shows like “Home and Away,” “Tangle,” and “Hiding” in his native Australia. He is repped by Megan Silverman Management, United Management in Australia, and Hamilton Hodell in the U.K.

The CW gave “The Lost Boys” a pilot order back in January. The network had previously ordered a “Lost Boys” pilot last season before ultimately passing. The CW remained high on the project, however, and decided to redevelop it. In this version, a mother and her gen z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up. They discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old.  Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.

Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas are credited as writers and executive producers on the new pilot, with Marcos Siega attached to direct and executive produce. Thomas will executive produce under his Spondoolie Productions banner along with Dan Etheridge. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television will also executive produce. Rebecca Franko of Spondoolie and Juliana Janes of Gulfstream will produce. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Spondoolie and Gulfstream are under overall deals. “The Lost Boys” film was released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

More TV

  • Lincoln Younes

    'Lost Boys' Pilot at CW Casts Lincoln Younes in Kiefer Sutherland Role

    The CW’s revamped (get it?) “Lost Boys” pilot has cast one of its lead roles. Lincoln Younes has been cast in the series as Benjamin, the charismatic leader of the gang of vampires in a seemingly idyllic North Carolina seaside town. Younes’ role is most similar to the role of David in the 1987 film [...]

  • Gary Levine and Jana Winograde Showtime

    Showtime, HBO Broaden Scope as Parent Companies Aim to Grow Their Audiences

    For years, the halo around premium cablers such as HBO and Showtime has been integral to their branding. Their parent companies in a past life — Time Warner and CBS, respectively — seemed to be content with the tens of millions of subscribers each had accumulated. But now, shepherded by new corporate owners — AT&T’s [...]

  • Josh Brolin Dune

    Josh Brolin to Lead Amazon Drama Series 'Outer Range'

    Josh Brolin has found his next role. The “Avengers” and “No Country for Old Men” star has signed on to play the lead role in “Outer Range,” a thriller which received a series order at Amazon. The show was announced as part of the TV overall deal that Amazon signed with Brad Pitt’s Plan B [...]

  • Hilary Duff Lizzie McGuire

    'Lizzie McGuire': How the Disney Plus Revival Ground to a Halt (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney Plus does not seem to be figuring it out on the way when it comes to the “Lizzie McGuire” revival. Production on the show halted in January after the firing of original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky after just two episodes were completed. Her unceremonious exit has led many industry insiders to [...]

  • Debmar-Mercury Betting on Nick Cannon, 'Schitt's

    Listen: Why Debmar-Mercury Is Betting on Nick Cannon, 'Schitt's Creek' and Syndication

    They put their homes up as collateral to finance the business in its infancy more than 15 years ago. Today, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein are getting ready to launch not one, but two new first-run series in the fall, adding to a roster that includes “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Family Feud.” [...]

  • Bob Chapek Disney CEO

    Why Wall Street Is Unhappy (for Now) With Disney's CEO Change

    We all knew the end was coming. Bob Iger had promised, time and again, that the end was coming. But the rather abrupt announcement Tuesday afternoon that he would relinquish his longtime role as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. — and that theme parks head Bob Chapek would succeed him at the top of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad