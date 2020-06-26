Apple Boards Israeli Drama Series ‘Losing Alice’

Apple is adding another international co-production to its streaming repertoire.

The streamer has boarded the Israeli psychological thriller series “Losing Alice.” The show is produced by Israel’s Dori Media Productions in association with HOT. The eight-episode series is currently airing on HOT and will stream worldwide later this year on Apple TV Plus.

The series hails from creator Sigal Avin, who served as director in addition to writing. It follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a 48 year old film director who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with 24 year old screenwriter, femme-fatale, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. The series uses flashbacks and flash-forwards to take viewers through the conscious and subconscious parts of Alice’s mind.

This is the second Israeli co-production deal Apple has announced in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Apple announced it would co-produce the thriller series “Tehran,” about a female Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in the titular Iranian capital.

The streamer is also currently working on “Suspicion” starring Uma Thurman, which is based on the Israeli series “False Flag.” Other international shows include “Pachinko,” based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name, “Shantaram” starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the Gregory David Robert novel of the same name, “Slow Horses” starring Gary Oldman,” and “Masters of the Air” from Amblin Television and Playtone.

Variety exclusively reported in May that Apple also recently acquired the Gal Gadot-led Hedy Lamarr series from writer and executive producer Sarah Treem. The eight-episode series will tell the story of Lamarr’s life, including her escape from pre-war Vienna and her life as an inventor.