KCET Wins Most Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards; KABC, KNBC, KMEX, KVEA Take Top Newscasts

Local public broadcaster KCET was once again the major winner at this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmys, and then, when combined with its sister station KOCE (“PBS SoCal”), the two outlets further dominated the awards. KCET won eight Emmys this year, the most of any station, followed by Univision’s KMEX-TV, which won five. Telemundo’s KVEA won four, and then there was KOCE, with three.

That means the combined KCET/KOCE won eight Emmys overall, easily leading all other stations and duopolies.

KCET’s wins included L.A. Local Color, for “Transformation (Broken Bread),” as well as entertainment, for “Jazz City (SoCal Connected).” Other big winners included KNBC, for daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and KABC, for evening newscast (7 p.m. to midnight). KMEX and KVEA tied for morning news (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.).

The 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were handed out virtually this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KCBS/KCAL anchor Pat Harvey hosted this year’s ceremony for the Television Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain.

Kobe Bryant was named the posthumous recipient of the 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, which was accepted on behalf of his family by composer John Williams, who composed the score for Bryant’s Oscar-winning film “Dear Basketball.”

Presenters for this year’s online show included Frank Buckley (KTLA), Ana Patricia Candiani (Telemundo), Roy Choi (KCET/PBS SoCal), Fritz Coleman (KNBC), Christine Devine (KTTV), Nomar Garciaparra (Spectrum Sports Net LA), Dave Lopez (KCBS/KCAL), Lisa McRee (Spectrum News 1), Kristina Pink (Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket), Dallas Raines (KABC), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel), Gabriela Teissier (Univision) and Colleen Williams (KNBC).

KCET had scored 20 nominations overall the year, pulling ahead ahead of Univision-owned KMEX (which it tied with last year), which came in second with 15 nominations.

Spectrum News 1 was launched in late 2018 by Spectrum Cable, and earned three nominations last year despite launching midway through this year’s eligibility period. This was the first full eligiblity year for the local cable news channel.

Here’s the complete list of local Emmy winners:

L.A. Local Color

“Transformation (Broken Bread)” (KCET)

Live Special Events—Programming

“60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration” (KOCE/PBS SoCal)

Entertainment

“Jazz City (SoCal Connnected)” (KCET)

Environment News Story

“Nipsey Hussle: Life, Death & Resurrectuin (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News)” (KCBS/KCAL)

Education/Information

“Cyberwork and the American Dream” (KOCE/PBS SoCal)

Sports Series—Programming (Live Broadcast)

“Access SportsNet Dodgers” (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Sports Series—Programming (Post-Produced)

“Backstage: Lakers” (Spectrum SportsNet)

Sports Tease

“CIF Southern Section: Week 0” (Prime Ticket)

Arts

“Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience (Artbound)” (KCET)

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

“50 Years of Fighting On (FOX 11 News AT 10 p.n.)” (KTTV)

Culture/History

“Three Views Of Manzanar (Lost LA)” (KCET)

Investigative News Story

“Bajo La Lupa (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Business/Consumer News Story

“Pyramid Fraud – Davinci (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Live Special Events—News

“LA Under the Gun” (Spectrum News 1)

Feature Segment

“Women Lead the Future of Aerospace (Blue Sky Metropolis)” (KCET)

News Series

“Pizarrón” (KVEA)

Public Service Announcement

“Drive Baked, Get Booked” (LA County Channel)

Crime/Social Issues

“Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart” (KOCE/PBS SoCal)

Crime/Social Issues News Story

“Mercancia Carnal (Noticiero Telemundo 52)” (KVEA)

Information Segment

“Discovering the Universe (Lost LA)” (KCET)

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

“Tick Fire” (KMEX)

Informational Series (More Than 50% Remote)

“LA County Close Up – Homelessness Series” (LA County Chanel)

Informational Series (More Than 50% Studio)

“LA Times Today” (Spectrum News 1)

Human Interest News Story

“Evergreen Cemetery Hero (Eyewitness News at 5pm)” (KABC)

Short Promo—News/Topical

“Broken Bread” (KCET)

Short Promo—Sports

“Go Blue” (KTLA)

Independent Programming

“Hand Drawn Life” (KCET)

Environmental News Story

“Los Angeles 2050 (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Health/Science News Story

“Princesita De Hierro: Huesitos De Cristal (Noticias Univision 34)” (KMEX)

Live Sports Coverage

“Farewell Miss Val! Women’s Gymnastics: Utah State vs. No. 2 UCLA.” (Pac-12)

Sports News Story

“Reaching for Stars, Catching Dreams” (KTLA Morning News at 9 am) (KTLA)

Sports Special

“Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers” (Spectrum SportsNet)

Sports Feature

“Our Stories: Fight on Jackson Family!” (Pac-12)

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4am-11am

“Noticiero Telemundo 52 a Las 6AM” (KVEA) / “A Primera Hora” (KMEX) (tie)

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11am-7pm

“NBC4 News AT 4PM” (KNBC)

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7am-12am

“Eyewitness News AT 11PM” (KABC)