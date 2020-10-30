Lori Loughlin Surrenders to Serve Two-Month Sentence

Lori Loughlin has surrendered to begin serving her two-month sentence in the college admissions bribery case, according to a federal Bureau of Prisons representative.

Loughlin arrived at the federal prison in Dublin, Cal., on Friday morning. The prison is the same facility where actress Felicity Huffman served her two-week sentence in the same case last year.

Loughlin pleaded guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty, admitting to paying $500,000 to have their two daughters admitted as crew recruits to the University of Southern California.

Under the plea agreement, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. Giannulli played a more active role in the scheme and was sentenced to five months in prison.

At her sentencing in August, Loughlin said she had been “swayed from my moral compass.”

“I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ accomplishments,” she said at the time. “I wish I could go back and do things differently. I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself.”

They were the most high profile parents charged in the sweeping federal investigation into admissions fraud at elite universities. The case centered on consultant William “Rick” Singer, who helped parents cheat on their kids’ SAT and ACT exams and who arranged bribes to college athletic officials and coaches in order to admit students under fake athletic resumes.