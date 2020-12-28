Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving Two Months for College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is being released from prison Monday after serving nearly two months for the college admissions scandal. Meanwhile, her husband Mossimo Giannulli will continue to serve his five-month sentence.

On October 30, Loughlin surrendered to federal authorities and began her sentence at a prison in Dublin, Calif. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database, Loughlin’s release date is set for Monday. A spokesperson for Dublin’s Federal Correctional Institute declined comment over the phone.

In May, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the nationwide scandal that saw rich and influential parents buy their kids’ way into top schools in the United States. Giannulli also pleaded guilty and admitted to paying $500,000 to have the couple’s two daughters enroll at the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite never playing the sport.

The “Full House” star served two days less than her full two-month sentence. Felicity Huffman, another celebrity figure involved in the college admissions scandal, served 11 days of her two-week sentence in October 2019.

When she was sentenced in August, Loughlin said she had been “swayed from my moral compass.”

“I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ accomplishments,” she said at the time. “I wish I could go back and do things differently. I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself.”

Earlier in December, Olivia Jade Giannulli, one of Loughlin’s daughters, broker her silence about the college admissions scandal of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.” The social media influencer said her parents acted from a place of love for their children, but she did not realize her privilege when the scandal made headlines.

“I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity,” she said. “What’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake — not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance because I’m 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”