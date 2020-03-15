Lorenzo Brino, ‘7th Heaven’ Actor, Dies at 21 in Car Accident

Lorenzo Brino, an actor who appeared on the family drama “7th Heaven,” died on Monday, March 9, in a car accident. He was 21.

Brino was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry a little after 3:00 A.M. in Yucaipa, Calif., on Monday when he lost control of the car, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County coroner’s office. He collided with a utility pole around Yucaipa Boulevard and 16th Street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young actor played Sam Camden on “7th Heaven” along with his brother, Nikolas, who played David Camden. They were the youngest children of Annie and Eric Camden (Catherine Hicks and Stephen Collins) on the series, which ran from 1996 until 2007.

He and his brother first appeared on the family drama beginning in the third season, then became featured players in season 5. From the sixth season through the final eleventh, they were credited as cast members. The pair of real-life brothers were two of a group of quadruplets. Before Brino permanently assumed the role of Sam, he and his siblings would rotate between playing the infant characters. He appeared in a total of 138 episodes.

Brino is survived by his parents, Tony and Shawna Brino, his brother Antonio Brino, and his quadruplet siblings Nikolas, Zachary and Myrinda “Mimi” Brino.

The San Bernardino County sheriff’s department is still investigating the fatal Monday collision.