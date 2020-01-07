‘Lord of the Rings’: Robert Aramayo Cast in Amazon Series

“Game of Thrones” alumnus Robert Aramayo is joining another lofty fantasy series.

The British actor, who played young Ned Stark in the HBO behemoth, has been cast as one of the leads in the forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” series in the works at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. He replaces fellow Brit Will Poulter, who had to step away from the role due to scheduling conflicts back in Dec. 2019 as Variety exclusively reported.

Amazon declined to comment.

The “Lord of the Rings” series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, another “Game of Thrones” alum in Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consulting producer on the project with J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes.

In addition to those previously mentioned, the show’s full creative team will consist of: executive producers Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Amazon’s former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison; writer and executive producer Jason Cahill; writer and executive producer Justin Doble; consulting producer Stephany Folsom; producer Ron Ames; writer and co-producer Helen Shang; and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona will also executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

Little is known about the plot of the “Lord of the Rings” series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Variety exclusively reported in November 2017 that a “Lord of the Rings” series was in the works at Amazon, with the streamer announcing a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Aramayo’s other credits include “Nocturnal Animals” and the Discovery miniseries “Harley and the Davidsons.” He will next be seen in the Netflix psychological thriller series “Behind Her Eyes.”

Deadline first reported the news of Aramayo’s casting.