‘Loki’ Disney Plus Series Adds Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant might get as excited about this news as he does about Barbara Streisand.

The legendary British actor is joining the cast of the “Loki” series in the works at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed. The exact details of Grant’s role are being kept under wraps, however, a source with knowledge of the production says that he will only appear in a single episode of the series.

Tom Hiddleston is of course set to lead the show, reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Loki” will reportedly feature the master of magic popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events. He was last seen absconding with one of the Infinity Stones during “Avengers: Endgame.”

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino are also among the cast for the series, which is slated for an early 2021 debut. Michael Waldron writing and executive producing the show, with Kate Herron attached to direct all the episodes and executive produce.

The role marks Grant’s second in the MCU, after he appeared in the gritty James Mangold pic “Logan” as Dr. Zander Rice. His association with Disney properties was extended last year when he appeared as General Enric Pryde in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

He is currently starring in the kooky Jason Segel series “Dispatches From Elsewhere” at AMC. Reps for Grant declined to comment on the “Loki” casting.

“Loki” is one of several limited series centered on MCU characters currently in the works at Disney Plus. Others are “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” and “WandaVision.” Kevin Feige, the architect of the MCU, is executive producing all of the shows. “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” which has been hit by two major production disruptions, is set to debut this August, while “WandaVision” is said to be debuting in December.

