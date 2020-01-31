×
‘Loki’ Disney Plus Series Casts Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson Wonder
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

Owen Wilson has joined the upcoming “Loki” series at Disney PlusVariety has confirmed with sources.

The exact details of Wilson’s role are being kept under wraps. Tom Hiddleston will star in the series, reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety exclusively reported in November that Sophia Di Martino is also attached to star.

Wilson is no stranger to Disney, having voiced Lightning McQueen, the main character in the Pixar “Cars” film franchise. He is also known for his collaborations with filmmaker Wes Anderson, with Wilson starring in Anderson’s films such as “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.” He and Anderson were also nominated for the Academy Award for best original screenplay for “The Royal Tenenbaums.” Wilson’s other film roles include “Zoolander,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “Midnight in Paris.”

He is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Reps for Marvel declined to comment on Wilson’s casting. Reps for Disney Plus did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

There is no official logline for “Loki” at the time of this publishing, but the show will reportedly feature the master of magic popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events. He was last seen absconding with one of the Infinity Stones during “Avengers: Endgame.” Michael Waldron serves as writer and executive producer on the show with Kate Herron attached to direct all the episodes and executive produce.

The show is one of several limited series centered on MCU characters currently in the works at Disney Plus. Others are “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” and “WandaVision.” Kevin Feige, the architect of the MCU, is executive producing all of the shows. Marvel’s past television efforts had been overseen by Jeph Loeb of Marvel Television, but it was announced in December that unit was being shuttered. Marvel is expected to layoff a number of staffers at Marvel TV, though Loeb is staying on through the transition while a number of active projects will be seen through. Feige has been promoted to chief creative officer of Marvel and has taken over the Disney-owned company’s storytelling across mediums, including publishing, film, TV, and animation.ComicBook.com first reported the news of Wilson’s casting.

