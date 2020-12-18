‘Locke and Key’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“Locke and Key” has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix.

In addition, series executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill has signed an overall deal with Netflix for TV and other projects.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the debut of the show’s second season, which is set to launch in 2021. Production is wrapping on Season 2 this week in Toronto, with production on Season 3 set to kick off in early 2021. Season 2 of the show was announced back in March.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired,” Averill said. “I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship.”

“Locke and Key” has had a long and troubled path to the screen, as Averill and her fellow co-showrunner Carlton Cuse explained in an interview with Variety earlier this year.

The series is based on the IDW Entertainment comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabrielle Rodriguez, in the series, after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The series stars Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck.

“Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in ‘Locke and Key’ and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” said Brian Wright, vice president of overall deals for Netflix. “I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”

Along with Cuse and Averill, other executive producers on the series are John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5, Kevin Lafferty, Hill, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall and Lydia Antonini for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion

“We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix,” said Cuse.