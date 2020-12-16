‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Not Moving Forward at Disney Plus

The planned “Lizzie McGuire” revival is officially dead at Disney Plus.

Series star Hilary Duff made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life.”

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere tyring to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she continued. “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

Her full statement can be read below.

