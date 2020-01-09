×

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Creator Exits Showrunner Post on Disney Plus Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
LIZZIE MCGUIRE - "Bangs" (Disney Channel/Ali Goldstein)HILARY DUFF, ADAM LAMBERG
CREDIT: Disney Channel

Lizzie McGuire” creator Terri Minsky is stepping away from her role as showrunner on the upcoming revival of the series for Disney Plus. A new showrunner has not yet been named.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series,” said to a Disney spokesperson. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Production on the show has been placed on hiatus amid the transition as Disney sets a new showrunner for the series. Star Hilary Duff is currently honeymooning in Mozambique with her new husband, Matthew Koma.

The new “Lizzie McGuire” is slated to pick up as Hilary Duff’s title character is just about to turn 30. Original star Hilary Duff was set to reprise the role as Lizzie navigated the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, some new ones, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form.

Production on the show began in November 2019, with a bevy of returning cast members which also included Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas.

Original series creator Minsky was on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Duff and Rachel Winter also executive producing. Ranada Shepard is set to co-executive produce the series which is being produced by Salty Pictures, Inc. in association with Disney Channel.

The revival was announced by Duff herself at Disney Plus’s D23 Expo event in August of last year.

The original “Lizzie McGuire” series ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004.  The show helped establish Duff as a household name in the 2000s. It centered around the titular 13-year-old who struggled to navigate middle school.  It was produced by Stan Rogow Productions and Disney Channel Original Productions, and distributed by Buena Vista Television.

Various “Lizzie McGuire” spinoff series were touted after the original show’s conclusion. The series was adapted into a movie, aptly titled “The Lizzy McGuire Movie,” which was released in 2003 and grossed around $55 million at the box office from a $17 million budget.

More TV

  • Mark Hamill Walk of Fame

    Mark Hamill to Guest Star in Season 2 of 'What We Do in the Shadows' on FX

    Mark Hamill has been announced as a surprise guest star in season 2 of the FX show “What We Do in the Shadows.” The announcement was made by creator Jermaine Clement at the show’s Television Critics Association press day panel. However, Clement stayed mum on who exactly the “Star Wars” actor will be portraying, or [...]

  • Ed ByrnesEd Byrnes

    'Grease' and '77 Sunset Strip' Star Edd Byrnes Dies at 87

    Edd Byrnes, star of the 1950s and ’60s TV hit “77 Sunset Strip” who went on to co-star in the 1978 smash “Grease,” has died, the actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed Thursday via Facebook. He was 87. Byrnes died at his home in Santa Monica, according to Logan Byrnes, who is a news anchor for [...]

  • John Ridley Needle in a Timestack

    John Ridley Joins Showtime Musical Drama From 'La La Land' Team, Alicia Keys

    John Ridley has signed on to the untitled musical drama in the works at Showtime. Ridley will serve as executive producer, writer, and director on the show, which was first announced in July. He joins previously announced executive producers Alicia Keys, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Platt, R.J. Cutler, and Adam Siegel. Fox 21 Television [...]

  • 'Parasite' Series From Bong Joon Ho,

    'Parasite' Limited Series From Bong Joon Ho, Adam McKay in the Works at HBO

    A limited series based around the critically-acclaimed South Korean film “Parasite” is in the works at HBO, Variety has confirmed. The film’s director Bong Joon Ho and “The Big Short” and “Vice” helmer Adam McKay are both in talks to executive produce the series. It isn’t clear as of yet whether the series will be a [...]

  • 'Mrs. America' Team Talks Righting a

    'Mrs. America' Team Talks Righting a 'Cultural Wrong' in FX's Limited Series

    The third episode of FX’s nine-part limited series “Mrs. America” is entitled “Shirley” for Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress who represented New York’s 12th congressional district for seven terms between the 1960s and 1980s. Having her voice in the story, portrayer Uzo Aduba said during the cabler’s Television Critcs Assn. press [...]

  • John Landgraf FX TCA

    John Landgraf: FX Has 'Hit a Ceiling,' Hulu Will Fortify Brand

    In a world in which more than 500 scripted series are on TV and streaming platforms are launching en masse, even the strongest programming can have a tough time breaking through. FX Networks has “hit a ceiling,” said FX chief John Landgraf at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour on Thursday, emphasizing to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad