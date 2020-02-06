Liz Astrof Sets Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Pivoting’

Fox has ordered the single-camera comedy pilot “Pivoting” from creator Liz Astrof.

The project follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Astrof serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot, with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce along with Fox Entertainment. Astrof’s past credits include shows like “The King of Queens,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The Conners,” “Trial & Error,” “Whitney,” and “Last Man Standing.” She is repped by Anonymous Content.

Kapital now has four projects in the works across the broadcast networks this pilot season. Along with “Pivoting,” the company is also producing the comedy “American Auto” at NBC, an untitled comedy at CBS, and the animated comedy “Housebroken” at Fox, the last of which has received a straight-to-series order.

Fox has thus far ordered four comedies for the 2020-2021 pilot season. Along with “Pivoting” and “Housebroken,” the network has also given a series commitment to the multi-cam “Carla,” based on the U.K. series “Miranda.” “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik is attached to star in the project, with fellow “Big Bang” cast member Jim Parsons attached as an executive producer. On the drama side, Fox has ordered two pilots to date. They are “The Cleaning Lady,” based on an Argentinian format, and “The Big Leap,” which hails from creator Liz Heldens.