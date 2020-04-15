Liverpool Film Office Launches Development Fund to Support Talent During Coronavirus Crisis

U.K. regional funder Liverpool Film Office has launched a £250,000 ($312,000) single project development pot to support local talent during the coronavirus crisis using funds repurposed from its existing production fund.

The new Liverpool City Region Film & TV Development Fund will support feature film and TV content, including both scripted and factual programs, with development awards of between £2,500 ($3,100) and £25,000 ($31,000).

The development fund is open to established and start-up production companies based in and around Liverpool as well as to out-of-region producers looking to co-produce or collaborate with Liverpool-based talent.

The Film Office says it promises a responsive service via an online application portal that will indicate funding decisions within 10 working days.

It says it is giving priority to diverse, high-quality projects that commit to spending a significant proportion of their development budget within the local creative sector, and that have the greatest potential to move quickly into production in the city region once the market returns.

Christopher Moll, fund advisor for the development and production funds, said: “Top-class development remains the lifeblood of the wider production sector, so it’s vital that we double down on our support for new ideas and talent development as well as for our established local writers and producers at this most challenging time. We want to move fast and turbocharge the bounce back in Liverpool through our two funds.”

Liverpool City Council cabinet member for culture, tourism and events Wendy Simon said: “I encourage organizations involved with our film or TV industries to apply for this funding, which will go some way to ensure their future and overcome the challenges the current health crisis poses to our much loved creative sector.”

Productions supported by Liverpool Film Office include “Tin Star,” “Peaky Blinders,” “The English Game,” and “The Crown.”