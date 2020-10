Live+7 Ratings for Week of Sept. 28: ‘Masked Singer’ Almost Catches Presidential Debate

“The Masked Singer” almost caught the Presidential debate in the Live+7 ratings charts.

For the week of Sept. 28, which was once again light on scripted content, “Masked Singer” came out as the largest non-sports or politics programming of the week. The Fox singing series grew to a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing, topping its 2.4 premiere week score. Coverage of the first (and potentially only given the current circumstances) Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden placed in second place for ABC and fifth place for NBC. “Masked Singer” stayed ahead of Fox and CBS’ coverage.

“Sunday Night Football” topped the week once again with a 4.6, followed at some distance by the NBA finals at a 3.0.

In the total viewership column, “Masked Singer” was by far the biggest grower, gaining almost 2.5 million viewers to end up with 9.4 million. “Dancing With the Stars” wasn’t too many steps behind, jumping 17% to just over 8 million pairs of eyeballs.

Read the full week’s rankings below:

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+Same Day A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 10/04/2020 4.5 4.6 +0.1 +2% VOTE2020:PRES DEBATE-9/29 ABC 09/29/2020 3.2 3.3 +0.1 +3% NBA FINALS ON ABC-9/30 ABC 09/30/2020 3.0 3.0 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 10/04/2020 2.9 2.9 even +0% DECISION’20 PRES DEBATE 1 NBC 09/29/2020 2.7 2.8 +0.1 +4% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 09/30/2020 1.9 2.6 +0.7 +37% NBA FINALS ON ABC-10/2 ABC 10/02/2020 2.5 2.5 even +0% NBA FINALS ON ABC-10/4 ABC 10/04/2020 2.3 2.3 even +0% VOTE2020:ANALYSIS-9/29 ABC 09/29/2020 2.2 2.2 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 10/04/2020 2.2 2.2 even +0% DECISION’20 PRES ANALYS 1 NBC 09/29/2020 1.8 1.9 +0.1 +6% 60 MINUTES CBS 10/04/2020 1.6 1.7 +0.1 +6% PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 9/29 FOX 09/29/2020 1.6 1.6 even +0% BIG BROTHER-THU CBS 10/01/2020 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% CAMPAIGN 20-PRES DBATE-TU CBS 09/29/2020 1.4 1.5 +0.1 +7% BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 09/30/2020 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE FOX 09/30/2020 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 09/28/2020 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% POST-DEBATE ANALYSIS 9/29 FOX 09/29/2020 1.2 1.3 +0.1 +8% WEAKEST LINK NBC 09/29/2020 1.2 1.3 +0.1 +8% TRUMP VS BIDEN:MAIN EVENT ABC 09/29/2020 1.1 1.1 even +0% CAMPAIGN 20-DEBATE ANL-TU CBS 09/29/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 10/04/2020 1.0 1.0 even +0% CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD ABC 10/01/2020 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% FAMILY GUY FOX 10/04/2020 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% EMERGENCY CALL ABC 09/28/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% NBA COUNTDOWN-9/30 ABC 09/30/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 10/03/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% LOVE ISLAND-TUE CBS 09/29/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% NBC NHL STANLEY CUP FNL#6 NBC 09/28/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% BLACK-ISH SP-10/4 ABC 10/04/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% MATCH GAME ABC 10/01/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% PRESS YOUR LUCK ABC 10/01/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% LOVE ISLAND-WED CBS 09/30/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 10/04/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 10/02/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% J. KIMMEL LV! GM NIGHT 1 ABC 09/30/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% NBA COUNTDOWN-10/2 ABC 10/02/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% LOVE ISLAND-MON CBS 09/28/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% UNDERCOVER BOSS CBS 10/02/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% LA’S FINEST FOX 09/28/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SIMPSONS FOX 10/04/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% DATELINE-THU NBC 10/01/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% J. KIMMEL LV! GM NIGHT 2 ABC 10/02/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% NBA COUNTDOWN-10/4 ABC 10/04/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% 48 HOURS CBS 10/03/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS CBS 10/02/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% COSMOS FOX 09/29/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FILTHY RICH FOX 09/28/2020 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% DATELINE-THU 10/1 NBC 10/01/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% WALL NBC 10/01/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% MATCH GAME 10/1 ABC 10/01/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% 48 HOURS SUSPICION CBS 09/30/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% OLD SCHOOL CBS 10/04/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% STAR TREK: DISCOVERY CBS 10/01/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% LET’S BE REAL-SP 10/1 9P FOX 10/01/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% MLS SOCCER – PRE FOX 10/03/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA P1SUS NBC 10/04/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% NBC NEWS SPECIAL 10/2 NBC 10/02/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% HUNDRED, THE CW 09/30/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 10/04/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES CBS 09/28/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FEST-2 CW 09/28/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% MLS SOCCER FOX 10/03/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% MASTERS OF ILLUSION CW 10/02/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% MYSTERIES DECODED CW 10/01/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% PANDORA CW 10/04/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% TELL ME A STORY CW 09/29/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% WORLDS FUNNIEST ANIMALS 1 CW 10/02/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers