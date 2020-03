Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 24: ‘Good Girls,’ ‘Chicago’ Dramas Among Biggest Growers

Several NBC shows were among those that showed above average audience growth in delayed viewing for the week of Feb. 24.

The third episode of “Good Girls” season 3 was the largest grower percentage-wise after seven days of delayed viewing, jumping up 150% from a 0.4 in Live+Same Day to a 1.0 in Live+7.

NBC’s “Chicago” dramas also built on a strong same day showing, due in large part to a crossover between “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” to end up near the top of the charts. “P.D.” added a whole ratings point to end up at a 2.2, while “Fire” wasn’t fire behind at a 2.1.

Both shows also managed the impressive feat of topping fellow NBC heavyweight “This Is Us” in delayed total viewership. “Fire” ended up with 12.7 million total viewers to “P.D.”‘s 12.6 million.

Read the full week’s rankings below:

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain THIS IS US NBC 02/25/2020 1.4 2.7 +1.3 +93% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/26/2020 1.8 2.7 +0.9 +50% CBS NEWS+BET: DEM DEBATE CBS 02/25/2020 2.5 2.6 +0.1 +4% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/24/2020 2.0 2.5 +0.5 +25% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/27/2020 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% CHICAGO PD NBC 02/26/2020 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/26/2020 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% SURVIVOR CBS 02/26/2020 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% VOICE NBC 02/24/2020 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 02/24/2020 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125% VOICE-TUE NBC 02/25/2020 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% CHICAGO MED NBC 02/26/2020 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 03/01/2020 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/25/2020 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% LEGO MASTERS FOX 02/26/2020 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% STATION 19 ABC 02/27/2020 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% 911: LONE STAR FOX 02/24/2020 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/27/2020 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/27/2020 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% ROOKIE, THE ABC 03/01/2020 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% CONNERS, THE ABC 02/25/2020 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% SEAL TEAM CBS 02/26/2020 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% FOR LIFE ABC 02/25/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% FAMILY GUY FOX 03/01/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/28/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/27/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/26/2020 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/01/2020 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% DEPUTY FOX 02/27/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SUPERSTORE NBC 02/27/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SHARK TANK ABC 02/28/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/01/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% LITTLE BIG SHOTS 2/24 NBC 02/24/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/26/2020 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/01/2020 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 02/25/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 03/01/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 02/28/2020 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/01/2020 0.9 0.9 even +0% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/25/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% TOMMY CBS 02/27/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% OUTMATCHED FOX 02/27/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/27/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/28/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/27/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% 20/20-FRI ABC 02/28/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MACGYVER CBS 02/28/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/25/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 24 HOURS TO HELL-SP 8PM FOX 02/25/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SIMPSONS FOX 03/01/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% CBS NEWS:DEM DEBATE ANLYS CBS 02/25/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% FLASH CW 02/25/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% LINCOLN RHYME NBC 02/28/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 03/01/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% MIXED-ISH ABC 02/25/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 03/01/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/29/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% SHARK TANK:GREATEST ALL ABC 02/26/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% 48 HOURS CBS 02/29/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DUNCANVILLE FOX 03/01/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 02/29/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% INDEBTED NBC 02/27/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% XFL ON FOX – SAT POST FOX 02/29/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 03/01/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/24/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/25/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RIVERDALE CW 02/26/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ALL AMERICAN CW 02/24/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CHARMED CW 02/28/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% MLS SOCCER FOX 02/29/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% JUMP,THE ABC 02/29/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% MLS SOCCER – PRE FOX 02/29/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 02/28/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% KATY KEENE CW 02/27/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% NANCY DREW CW 02/26/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+7 Total Viewers