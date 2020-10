Live+7 Ratings for Premiere Week: ‘Masked Singer’ and Football Dominate

The premiere week of the 2020-21 TV season was unlike any other.

Due to the massive impact of COVID-19, the week was packed with un-scripted fare, reruns, and broadcast debuts of series which already aired elsewhere.

Amongst the lack of original scripted content, “The Masked Singer” and the NFL emerged as clear winners. The whacky Fox singing competition series delivered a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing. While that’s down a good chunk on last season, it still represents the largest non-football program of the week by some distance, and its +0.8 ratings growth was also by far and away the largest. “Sunday Night Football” came overall top with a 5.4.

The top scripted series of the week you ask? Well “The Simpsons” rolled back the clock for Fox, coming in with a 1.9 rating in Live+7, followed by “Family Guy” with a 1.1 and “Bob’s Burgers” with a 0.9.

It was a similar story on the total viewership front, with “Masked Singer” growing by around 50% to 8.8 million total viewers, still far behind “Sunday Night Football” with 18 million.

There was decent growth for two scripted shows, namely “L.A.’s Finest” and “Filthy Rich,” both of which gained more than 40% to end up with around 4.4 million viewers a piece.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 09/27/2020 5.4 5.4 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 09/27/2020 3.5 3.5 even +0% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 09/23/2020 1.6 2.4 +0.8 +50% MONDAY NIGHT FTBL-9/21 ABC 09/21/2020 2.0 2.0 even +0% SIMPSONS FOX 09/27/2020 1.7 1.9 +0.2 +12% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 09/27/2020 1.8 1.8 even +0% BIG BROTHER-THU CBS 09/24/2020 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 09/23/2020 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE FOX 09/23/2020 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% BIG BROTHER-SUN CBS 09/27/2020 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% DANCING W/STARS SP-9/22 ABC 09/22/2020 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF-9/21 ABC 09/21/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% FAMILY GUY FOX 09/27/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMERICA’S GOT TALENT-WED NBC 09/23/2020 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 09/27/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% AMERICA’S GOT TALENT-TUE NBC 09/22/2020 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD ABC 09/24/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 09/26/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% LOVE ISLAND-THU CBS 09/24/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% LOVE ISLAND-WED CBS 09/23/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 09/27/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% LA’S FINEST FOX 09/21/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% TRANSPLANT NBC 09/22/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% 20/20-FRI ABC 09/25/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% PRESS YOUR LUCK ABC 09/24/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 60 MINUTES CBS 09/27/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% LOVE ISLAND-FRI CBS 09/25/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% LOVE ISLAND-MON CBS 09/21/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% LOVE ISLAND-TUE CBS 09/22/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% FILTHY RICH FOX 09/21/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 09/25/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR NBC 09/21/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% AMERICAS GOT TALENT 9/23 NBC 09/23/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% NBC NHL STANLEY CUP FNL#5 NBC 09/26/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% MATCH GAME ABC 09/24/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% LOVE ISLAND-SUN CBS 09/27/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DATELINE NBC-MON NBC 09/21/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DATELINE-THU NBC 09/24/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% NBC NHL STANLEY CUP FNL#4 NBC 09/25/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% 48 HOURS SUSPICION CBS 09/23/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% WALL NBC 09/24/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% TIME 100 ABC 09/22/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% WWOD:GUARDIANS OF GALAXY ABC 09/23/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% 48 HOURS CBS 09/26/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS CBS 09/25/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% COSMOS FOX 09/22/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% COSMOS-SP 9/22 9P FOX 09/22/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 09/27/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% SELLEBRITY:GO-TO-GIRLS ABC 09/27/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES CBS 09/21/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% HUNDRED, THE CW 09/23/2020 0.1 0.3 +0.2 +200% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA P1SUS NBC 09/27/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% CORONER CW 09/23/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% FOX SATURDAY BASEBALL FOX 09/26/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% FOX SATURDAY BSBL PST-SUS FOX 09/26/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% DEAD PIXELS CW 09/22/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FEST-1 CW 09/27/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% MASTERS OF ILLUSION CW 09/25/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% MYSTERIES DECODED CW 09/24/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% TELL ME A STORY CW 09/22/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% WORLDS FUNNIEST ANIMALS 1 CW 09/25/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers