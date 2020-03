Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb. 24: ‘Chicago’ Dramas Score Nice Boost

NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas built on their strong Live+Same Day ratings (which came largely as a result of a crossover between “Fire and “P.D.”) to score higher than average numbers after three days of delayed viewing.

“Chicago P.D.” jumped 67% to an L+3 rating of 2.0, compared to the series’ 1.8 average so far. “Chicago Fire” also beat its season L+3 average by a 0.2 ratings point, ticking up 58% from its live score to a 1.9. Interestingly enough, “Chicago Med” didn’t fare quite as well, only increasing to a 1.5 rating, down a fraction on its delayed viewing average.

Both “Fire” and “P.D.” were also among the largest total audience growers for the week of Feb 24., with the former adding 3.7 million and the latter 3.3 million after three days of delayed viewing. Compare that with their season averages, and once again it proved to be a good week overall for the Dick Wolf shows.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase CBS NEWS+BET: DEM DEBATE CBS 02/25/20 2.5 2.6 +0.1 +4% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/26/20 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% THIS IS US NBC 02/25/20 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/24/20 2.0 2.4 +0.4 +20% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/27/20 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% CHICAGO PD NBC 02/26/20 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/26/20 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% VOICE NBC 02/24/20 1.5 1.9 +0.4 +27% SURVIVOR CBS 02/26/20 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 03/01/20 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% VOICE-TUE NBC 02/25/20 1.4 1.7 +0.3 +21% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 02/24/20 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% LEGO MASTERS FOX 02/26/20 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% STATION 19 ABC 02/27/20 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% CHICAGO MED NBC 02/26/20 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/25/20 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/27/20 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/27/20 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% CONNERS, THE ABC 02/25/20 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% 911: LONE STAR FOX 02/24/20 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% ROOKIE, THE ABC 03/01/20 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% FOR LIFE ABC 02/25/20 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/28/20 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/27/20 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/26/20 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/01/20 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% SEAL TEAM CBS 02/26/20 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% DEPUTY FOX 02/27/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FAMILY GUY FOX 03/01/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SUPERSTORE NBC 02/27/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SHARK TANK ABC 02/28/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/01/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 02/28/20 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% LITTLE BIG SHOTS 2/24 NBC 02/24/20 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/01/20 0.9 0.9 even +0% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/26/20 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/01/20 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/27/20 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 02/25/20 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MACGYVER CBS 02/28/20 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 03/01/20 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% CBS NEWS:DEM DEBATE ANLYS CBS 02/25/20 0.8 0.8 even +0% LINCOLN RHYME NBC 02/28/20 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/25/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MIXED-ISH ABC 02/25/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% TOMMY CBS 02/27/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% OUTMATCHED FOX 02/27/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/27/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/28/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% 20/20-FRI ABC 02/28/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 03/01/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/25/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 24 HOURS TO HELL-SP 8PM FOX 02/25/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% SIMPSONS FOX 03/01/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/29/20 0.7 0.7 even +0% FLASH CW 02/25/20 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 03/01/20 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SHARK TANK:GREATEST ALL ABC 02/26/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 48 HOURS CBS 02/29/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DUNCANVILLE FOX 03/01/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 02/29/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% INDEBTED NBC 02/27/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 03/01/20 0.5 0.5 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 02/24/20 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/24/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CHARMED CW 02/28/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/25/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% RIVERDALE CW 02/26/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% MLS SOCCER FOX 02/29/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% JUMP,THE ABC 02/29/20 0.3 0.3 even +0% MLS SOCCER – PRE FOX 02/29/20 0.3 0.3 even +0% KATY KEENE CW 02/27/20 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% NANCY DREW CW 02/26/20 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 02/28/20 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers