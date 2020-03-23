Watch Our Live Bob Odenkirk Interview Following Tonight’s ‘Better Call Saul’ at 7 P.M.

Find out why tonight’s episode of “Better Call Saul,” “changes it all” for main character Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, in an in-depth, live interview with the series star on the “Variety After-Show.”

After the episode premieres (7 pm PST, 10 pm EST) head over to Variety’s Instagram for a live question and answer session with Odenkirk going over all the details from the next, game changing installment of the AMC show.

Warning spoiler talk ahead!

“Better Call Saul” fans have been bracing for the moment that the show’s guiding force — the relationship between Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) — sours.

The fact that Kim doesn’t show up at all in “Breaking Bad,” which takes place following Jimmy’s complete transformation into Saul Goodman, backs up fears that the relationship somehow ends in tatters. The title to this week’s episode, “Wexler v. Goodman,” also seems to intimate that the two characters — who have been heading in different directions all season — may soon find those diverging paths irrevocable.

And then there’s “Saul” showrunner Peter Gould’s cryptic post on Twitter: “Tonight’s episode of #BetterCallSaul changes it all. I’m not kidding. TomSchnauz wrote, Michael Morris directed, and it goes places I bet you’re not expecting.” Join “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk at the end of the AMC episode for a live chat breaking down everything that happened tonight.

In the meantime check out our earlier “Variety After-Show” episodes including last night’s conversation with comedian and beloved house guest J.B. Smoove, who gave us the full rundown on HBO’s season finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”