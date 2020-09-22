Liv Tyler Exits ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2

Liv Tyler will not appear in the upcoming second season of “9-1-1: Lone Star” on Fox, Variety has confirmed.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Tyler approached producers over the summer about exiting the show, despite having a multi-year contract. Her decision was due at least in part to concerns about traveling back and forth from her home in the U.K. to shoot the show in the U.S. with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting both countries. Her character, Michelle Blake, will not be recast or killed off, leaving the door open for her to return.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of ‘911: Lone Star,'” series showrunner Tim Minear said. “We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on Hollywood production, though some shows have been able to return to and complete shooting under new health and safety guidelines.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” also stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, and Mark Elias. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created the series and serve as executive producers, with Minear serving as showrunner. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, John J. Gray, and Angela Bassett are also executive producers along with Rashad Raisani. Buecker directed the premiere and additional episodes.

The show is produced 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

Deadline first reported Tyler’s exit.