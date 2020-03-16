×

What to Watch on TV This Week: 'Little Fires Everywhere' and 'The Plot Against America' Debut

Will Thorne

This week, "The Plot Against America" debuts on HBO, and "Little Fires Everywhere" drops on Hulu.

The Plot Against America,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the premiere of this new HBO miniseries based on the acclaimed Philip Roth novel of the same name. The series, which stars Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector and John Turturro, imagines an alternate American history, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

Little Fires Everywhere,” Hulu, Wednesday

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, “Little Fires Everywhere” stars the dynamite pairing of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

“Brockmire,” IFC, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Hank Azaria is returning as famed major league baseball announcer Jim Brockmire for a final eight-episode send off, the first edition of which premieres this week.

“Self Made,” Netflix, Friday

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars in this new Netflix series as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female selfmade millionaire. Tune in to see how, against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare.

