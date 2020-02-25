TV Ratings: ‘Little Big Shots’ Returns to Series Low Viewership, ‘The Bachelor’ Wins Monday

Melissa McCarthy kicked off her “Little Big Shots” hosting gig on Monday night, after replacing Steve Harvey who served as MC for the first three seasons. However, the season 4 premiere drew the show’s smallest ever viewership.

Behind the season 18 premiere of “The Voice,” “Little Big Shots” came in at a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 4.9 million total viewers. While that rating is up very slightly on the season 3 finale (which aired back in late 2018), the viewership figure is down on the pervious series low of 5.2 million. It is worth noting that season 4 debuted in the 10 p.m. time slot, so those numbers aren’t bad all things considered. Meanwhile “The Voice” returned to a 1.5 and 9 million total viewers, around the same number who tuned in for the Monday night season 17 premiere in Fall 2019.

ABC won the night thanks to “The Bachelor,” which grew once again to a 1.9 rating and 6.8 million viewers, up from a 1.8 and 6.6 million last week. “The Good Doctor” dipped a little ratings-wise to a 0.8, but still drew around 5.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on Fox, “9-1-1: Lone Star” struggled to keep up against “The Bachelor” and “The Voice,” ticking down to a 0.9 rating and 5.6 million total viewers. A “Prodigal Son” replay in at 9 p.m. scored 0.4 and 1.9 million viewers.

“All American” and “Black Lightning” held firm on the CW, coming in even at a 0.3 and a 0.2 rating respectively. The former drew 768,000 total viewers to the latter’s 631,000.

CBS aired only reruns on Monday night, with “The Neighborhood” leading the way at a 0.7 and 4.9 million viewers. A “Bob Hearts Abishola” rerun scored a 0.5, while replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” both posted a 0.4.