‘Little America’ Co-Creator Lee Eisenberg Sets Apple Overall Deal

Lee Eisenberg
CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lee Eisenberg has inked a mulit-year overall deal with Apple.

Eisenberg is the co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner on Apple’s “Little America,” which is due to debut on Jan. 17 and has already been picked up for a second season.

Under the terms of the deal, Eisenberg will launch a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment, and create television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus. He has brought on Natalie Sandy as vice president of development for the company. Sandy was a producer on the first season of “Little America.”

Eisenberg is now one of few creators to sign an overall deal with Apple. He joins the ranks of others like Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims.

He is six-time Emmy nominee, primarily for his time on “The Office” and also for “Hello Ladies: The Movie,” which was based on the HBO series that he co-created. His other TV credits include the Showtime dramedy “SMILF.” On the feature side, Eisenberg co-directed and co-wrote the hit comedy “Good Boys,” wrote and produced “Bad Teacher,” and co-wrote “Year One.”

He is repped by Mosaic and McKuin & Frankel.

“Little America” is an anthology series that highlights true stories of immigrants. It is inspired by true stories from Epic Magazine. The series is written and executive produced by Eisenberg. Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yang, Sian Heder, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector serve as executive producers. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

The series has received positive reviews from critics, with Variety’s Caroline Framke writing, “Whether or not the writers of ‘Little America’ realized it as they formed their individual stories, they wrote an anthology that speaks not only to the breadth of immigrant experience, but to the bittersweet thread of loss that unites them all.”

