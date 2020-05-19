‘Listen to Your Heart’ Singers: Where Are They Now

The inaugural season of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” wrapped Monday, naming Chris Watson and Bri Strauss as the first winners of the series. Their success came with a promise of writing, recording, and touring their music as a pair, but where are they now? And which couples are still together and making music? We tracked down the musicians for relationship updates and — hopefully — some new tunes to listen to!

Chris Watson and Bri Strauss

The winners of the series were last seen during the finale recording their track “Beyond,” which dropped on their self-titled debut album Tuesday. The tracks include five original songs, in addition to five covers from their previous “Listen To Your Heart” performances.

While the pair is very much still together, they’re quarantining separately in their respective home-states. Their album “Chris and Bri” is available on all streaming platforms.

Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle

The runners-up of the season have since called it quits since filming. While they had originally planned to continue a relationship in Nashville, Trevor has returned to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Jamie posted a snippet of her new single “Go to Your Head,” which will be available on May 22.

Matt Ranaudo and Rudi

While the two left separately on the show, Matt and Rudi have stayed in contact since filming. “She is such a light in my life and I’m very excited to see what the future holds,” he told his Instagram followers on Monday. The duo confessed that their rendition of “Shallow” was far and away their favorite memory from filming and promised they’re not done collaborating just yet. “Much more Mudi music to come,” Matt wrote.

While the pair has yet to release any new music together, Rudi (whose voice has earned her hundreds of followers) dropped a new single titled, “Hate LA.”

Sheridan Reed

Despite leaving weeks ago, the long-haired guitarist has one of the strongest Instagram followings topped only by a few members of the “Listen To Your Heart” case such as Trevor (who had a head start thanks to his “American Idol” appearance). The co-hero of the series (along with Queen Rudi) viewers last saw Sheridan leaving the mansion after his breakup with Julia. Despite Julia’s exit interview confession that she probably should have picked Sheridan (a-duh) he is still single — but — no longer living in his subaru. Sheridan has taken up a quarantine residence in a South Austin apartment making music like his latest single “Coming Back.” According to the “Austin Chronicle” Sheridan promises more music by the end of May.

Ryan Neal and Natascha Bessez

Ryan and Natascha left the show in Vegas, but have seemingly continued at least a musical relationship. The pair teased a joint-release track coming soon on Instagram. In the meantime, they are quarantining separately.

Julia Rae

After ditching her first singing partner Sheridan for Brandon, Julia had to face the music online. The singer expressed her “deep, deep regret” on the podcast “Here For The Right Reasons” stating “I never should have left Sheridan” once she was axed from the competition. On the night of the finale Julia expressed her gratitude for her time on the show, posting a picture of her performance with Sheridan and labeling it a “magic” moment.

She has released several singles and is reflecting on her time since filming. “I’m taking notes and as the show airs, I hope to share more about what I am learning through this in the coming weeks,” she told her followers.

Brandon Mills

After coupling off with Julia, thus sending his former singing partner Savannah home, Brandon eventually left “Listen to Your Heart” alone. But not without his fair share of internet blowback for the way he handled the entire situation. After posting a quote from former president Theodore Roosevelt to his IG page, Brandon thanked watchers for their criticism, “Thank you for your honest opinions. Being human, they are received and acknowledged.” Moving forward Brandon continues to support his fellow cast mates online, and his new single “Glistening” drops on May 29.

Savannah McKinley

While Savannah did not find love on the show, she found new music. She has since released her debut single “Inside Out.”

Bekah Purifoy

Bekah did not find love during her season but has since found a partner off-screen. After the finale, she took to Instagram to announce her new relationship with her girlfriend, Victoria Aycock. “This may come out of nowhere to some of you, but I’ve ~fallen in love~ and it’s about time I share it with the world,” she told her followers. The two met shortly after filming had ended and revealed their love a month later. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I’m so excited to show everyone how wonderful she is.”