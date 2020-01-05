×
Ferrari Crashes Into Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant in West Hollywood

Vanderpump Rules Ferrari Crash
A Ferrari appeared to lose control and rammed into Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump on Sunday afternoon, forcing its closure.

The restaurant, which is featured on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” is located in West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson and San Vicente.

The high-end silver sports car crashed through the patio seating area and broke the front door glass. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Variety confirms.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, own numerous restaurants including SUR, Villa Blanca and Tom Tom.

Todd was on the scene of the crash, according to TMZ.

The Advocate magazine’s editor in chief Zach Stafford captured the scene on Twitter.

Broken glass could be seen scattered around the restaurant, which calls itself “America’s sexiest restaurant.” Pump is open all day on weekends.

Vanderpump Rules” launches its eighth season on Bravo Tuesday.

