Lindsey Vonn to Host Canine Competition Series ‘The Pack’ for Amazon

Lindsey Vonn is trading her Olympic medals for dog leashes.

The famous athlete, and her dog Lucy, are teaming up with Amazon for a canine competition series. Titled “The Pack,” the Vonn-hosted unscripted series will celebrate the bond between dogs and their human companions, and is set to premiere later this year.

The series consists of an epic, cross-continental adventure featuring twelve teams of dogs and their humans. In each locale, the human and dog duos will face challenges designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group. At stake is a monetary prize of $500,00 for the winning duo, with $250,000 going towards the animal charity of their choice.

“’The Pack’ is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted series, celebrating one of the most unique and universally-recognized relationships we have – between people and their best friends,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Our Amazon Prime customers around the world will go on an adventure unlike any other as these impressive dogs and their humans navigate challenges as teams, making a difference along the way. The Pack is a great addition to our growing slate of global competition series.”

“The Pack,” which was filmed earlier this year pre-coronavirus, is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock serves as executive producer alongside Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83.

“I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs,” added Vonn. “Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions.”