Lindsey Springer Joins Media Res as President of Scripted Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran television executive Lindsey Springer has boarded Media Res as the studio’s new president of scripted series, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Lindsey’s rich experience, deep relationships, taste, poise and savvy make her the ideal executive to spearhead Media Res’ next phase of growth,” said Media Res founder Michael Ellenberg. “We look forward to Lindsey collaborating closely with our creative and network partners to build and shepherd our ambitious slate.”

Springer most recently served as president of Genre Arts, where she oversaw development, sales, production and post-production for the production company behind “Bates Motel,” “The Strain,” and “Colony.” As an executive producer on Amazon Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan,” she guided the series from early development to global launch, and more recently served as exec producer on Netflix’s “Locke & Key,” which has been renewed for a second season.

Prior to that, Springer was head of development at Steven Spielberg’s Dreamworks TV, and was involved in a wide range of TV series, including FX’s “The Americans,” TNT’s “Falling Skies,” Showtime’s “United States of Tara” and “The Borgias,” CBS’ “Under the Dome” and “Extant,” and NBC’s “Smash.”

Springer marks the second major Media Res hire in recent memory, following Reid Shane boarding the studio to oversee physical production. Senior vice president Dani Gorin and managers Carver Karaszewski and Mai Ling Matthews will all report to Springer.

Media Res, which former HBO executive Ellenberg launched just a few years ago, currently produces Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Also on its current slate is “Life Undercover,” starring and exec produced by Brie Larson, “Pachinko,” and the Scott Z. Burns climate change limited series.